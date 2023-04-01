...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Spring has finally sprung, with pine pollen in the air, everywhere, and giving a nice, golden yellow glow to my car and truck. And thankfully, for several blooming Georgia communities, as well as others across the nation, it is also time to Think Pink. Cherry blossoms are the reason for this season, in an America where primary colors increasingly take on meanings all their own.
Red means Republican, conservative, and for some, patriotism. Blue means Democratic, progressive, and even a specific type of Democrat, the few “Blue Dogs” remaining within that caucus. Yellow is associated with cowardice and in more backward times, racial slander against those of Asian descent. Purple connotes royalty, majesty, Vikings, and several national fraternal organizations. I don’t think I need to explain the broader uses of black and white, though technically those are the absence of color, or all colors together, forming the spectrum of light. Pink is the color most associated with breast cancer survivorship, as well as those battles, anything related to Barbie (hot pink), some wildly popular lingerie and couture, and across our nation, spring Cherry blossom festivals.
Cherry blossom trees are a transplanted species from Japan to the United States. The District of Columbia first put the cherry blossom tree, a hardy perennial, to good use surrounding the National Mall in 1912, and those pink spring blossoms were a symbol of friendship and a gift from the people of Japan. D.C. considers its event our National Cherry Blossom Festival, beginning annually on the first day of spring. In Japan, this tradition and celebration of spring are centuries old.
In Georgia, the Macon Cherry Blossom Festival was born in 1982, under the auspices of the Keep Macon-Bibb County Beautiful Commission. Macon entrepreneur William Fickling had begun planting Yoshino cherry blossom trees in his hometown in 1949. Civic leader Carolyn Crayton would start the festival 42 years ago in Macon’s downtown as part of downtown revitalization and beautification, as well as thanks and remembrance of the Fickling family and their many gifts to Macon.
That same year in Conyers, as part of a sister cities initiative with Japan, the Rockdale County seat began its Cherry Blossom Festival, and since its 30th year when the festival outgrew its original location at the Maxwell property, it has been held at the Georgia International Horse Park. The Conyers celebration has an international flavor with arts and crafts, a wide array of cuisine, and it has been selected for many years as a Top 20 Event in the Southeast, by the Southeast Tourism Society.
Relatively new to Thinking Pink... Brookhaven has its 8th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival, though the city itself just turned 10 in 2022. The Brookhaven festival straddles two weekends, including a 5K Fun Run benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Brookhaven CherryFest has fast become the Southeast’s second-largest music festival, offering a wide array of other family-friendly activities, vendors, and state-fair style food options.
And these CherryFest concerts feature upwardly mobile regional talent and nationally known acts, including proven superstars of days gone by, playing legendary pop standards like, “Bye, Bye Miss American Pie,” by CherryFest featured artist Don McLean. The 2023 concert festival also showcases former ‘boy band,’ Hanson, and Band of Horses. All the performances are also daytime and outdoors.
Following years of this seemingly never-ending pandemic, these events offered a great way to break out and enjoy spring weather and the outdoors again, surrounded by other concert and festival-goers, neighbors and music fans.
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.
