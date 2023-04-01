Spring has finally sprung, with pine pollen in the air, everywhere, and giving a nice, golden yellow glow to my car and truck. And thankfully, for several blooming Georgia communities, as well as others across the nation, it is also time to Think Pink. Cherry blossoms are the reason for this season, in an America where primary colors increasingly take on meanings all their own.

Red means Republican, conservative, and for some, patriotism. Blue means Democratic, progressive, and even a specific type of Democrat, the few “Blue Dogs” remaining within that caucus. Yellow is associated with cowardice and in more backward times, racial slander against those of Asian descent. Purple connotes royalty, majesty, Vikings, and several national fraternal organizations. I don’t think I need to explain the broader uses of black and white, though technically those are the absence of color, or all colors together, forming the spectrum of light. Pink is the color most associated with breast cancer survivorship, as well as those battles, anything related to Barbie (hot pink), some wildly popular lingerie and couture, and across our nation, spring Cherry blossom festivals.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

