There already is a small city called Buckhead, Georgia, about an hour east of Atlanta just off I-20. The bucolic burg has a population of just under 200. But the Morgan County municipality, even smaller than the neighboring "gentleman farmer" community of Rutledge, has been incorporated since 1908 and has a crime rate of nearly zero.

The residents and business owners in the community of Buckhead and Buckhead Village in Atlanta also deserve to be and feel safe. Within Buckhead, specifically, Mayor Andre Dickens has opened a new police precinct and added several hundred new public safety cameras, eyes in the sky, and drones to the Atlanta Police Department arsenal for public safety and crime prevention.

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos