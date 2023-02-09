Baby Boomers and even Generation X'ers of a certain vintage may well remember a catchy jingle, which can easily become an earworm, celebrating the work of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU) urging Americans to buy clothing manufactured in America, by American workers. The ad campaign was begun during the late 1960s, as American textile plants were closing all over the country, losing jobs and contracts to foreign manufacturing facilities in Asia and Latin America. The ads were continually updated and recast, with actual ILGWU members singing the "Always Look for the Union Label" jingle for nearly a generation.

You can view the International Ladies Garment Works Union ad (1981), Look for the Union Label at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_wqeP5H_7M

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

More News

Trending Videos