In Georgia, outside of urban jurisdictions, district attorneys typically operate across multi-county jurisdictions, and the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia provides continuing education and training, as well as serving as an excellent information source and case exchange, and defacto professional trade association. However, there is no agency, other than the State Bar Association, with any direct oversight or disciplinary authority related to prosecutorial misconduct.

Each of Georgia’s 49 district attorneys has incredible power to indict, to increase and reduce the severity of crimes charged, to prosecute or not, or to cut a deal... offer witnesses immunity in exchange for testimony, make sentencing recommendations, etc… Over the past four legislative sessions, bills have passed the Georgia House on two occasions, and the state Senate on one occasion, which would create an oversight authority over Georgia DAs and their staff prosecutors.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

