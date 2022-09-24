Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

You almost always know a bridge builder when you meet them. They bring people together, share aspirations and inspire others. DeKalb County government’s CEO, Michael Thurmond, is a bridge builder.

And recently, he took lead in crediting, honoring, remembering, and paying tribute to an illustrious family of bridge builders...and particularly Washington W. King (1843-1910) and his father Horace King (1807-1885), patriarch of the bridge-building King family. In 1891, in Athens, Georgia, Washington W. King was selected to engineer, design, and construct an all-wood-covered bridge, then to provide passage across the Oconee River in Athens, from rural eastern Clarke County to downtown Athens, College Avenue, and the University of Georgia.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

