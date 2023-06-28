...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 28...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 28.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
I first met then-U.S. Senator Joe Biden of Delaware in 1988, during what would be his first of two unsuccessful campaigns for President of the United States (1988, 2008). He had withdrawn from the presidential campaign in late 1987, after a controversy regarding the plagiarism of remarks by British Labor Party Leader Neil Kinook. Plagiarism concerns also plagued Biden's law school career, while he at times claims graduating at the top of his class, he in fact ranked 76th in a class of 85.
Then Joe Biden had a lot less hair (pre-transplant), a lot more energy and wit (in the moment), and was perhaps slightly subdued by his recent White House campaign implosion. He was intelligent, charming and appeared to genuinely want to serve the people of Delaware, as well as America. Before leaving the U.S. Senate in 2008, he would become the 19th longest-serving member of the U.S. Senate.
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.
