I first met then-U.S. Senator Joe Biden of Delaware in 1988, during what would be his first of two unsuccessful campaigns for President of the United States (1988, 2008). He had withdrawn from the presidential campaign in late 1987, after a controversy regarding the plagiarism of remarks by British Labor Party Leader Neil Kinook. Plagiarism concerns also plagued Biden's law school career, while he at times claims graduating at the top of his class, he in fact ranked 76th in a class of 85.

Then Joe Biden had a lot less hair (pre-transplant), a lot more energy and wit (in the moment), and was perhaps slightly subdued by his recent White House campaign implosion. He was intelligent, charming and appeared to genuinely want to serve the people of Delaware, as well as America. Before leaving the U.S. Senate in 2008, he would become the 19th longest-serving member of the U.S. Senate.

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos