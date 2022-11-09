...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Georgia's General Assembly will reconvene on the second Monday in January of 2023, and for the first time since January 2010, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston will not be presiding over the state House of Representatives. Ralston is currently the longest serving House speaker in the nation, he has held that honor longer than any member of the GOP in Georgia, and is second only to Georgia House Speaker Thomas B. Murphy, in terms of longevity.
Leadership and the multiple stresses during challenging times can take a toll, as noted during the second term of most any U.S. president. Ralston has helped to lead Georgia along with three governors through multiple recessions and a pandemic, as well as nearly a consecutive decade as the nation's best place to do business, and well-managed budgets helping to bring Georgia into this session with a nearly $6 billion budget surplus.
Serious health concerns require Speaker Ralston to focus on recovering his good health, in addition to continuing to ably represent the people of Georgia's 7th House District (Fannin and parts of Gilmer and Dawson counties) as he has since 2002. Ralston is receiving the best available care, and is surrounded by his wife Sheree and their family.
But governing needs and demands don't give much in the way of patience. The state Senate will also have a new lieutenant governor presiding, and though things look very good from most all indications for the Georgia GOP during these 2020 midterms, there are no guarantees in politics.
The role of speaker is not an easy one. The Georgia House has 180 members, representing 159 counties, from two parties, each with fissures within its own. A House speaker must first win their local district, with a primary, occasionally a runoff and then a General Election. They must then be chosen as leader of their party caucus in another contest, and then again by majority vote of the entire legislative body. And that is just winning the right to wield the gavel.
All spending bills originate in the state House, and the only Constitutional requirement of the General Assembly each year is to pass a balanced budget. This year's budget will be roughly $30 billion. In addition to Ralston rejoining the body and handing off the gavel, his extremely able Appropriations chair, state Rep. Terry Englund (R-Auburn, District 116), also retired earlier this year. The learning curve will be steep as Georgia attempts to zig while the U.S. economy zags towards a recession. Ralston's steady hand will be missed.
This Speaker's legacy is real, lasting and strong. Tax cuts aplenty, including the largest reductions in personal income taxes in Georgia history. The first major investment in more than half a century in Georgia's behavioral health system, new investments in maternal and infant health measures, and a revamping of transportation funding during 2015, which also is currently allowing Georgia to have some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nation.
This Speaker maintained an open door office policy, and the new mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens made that destination among his first stops following his swearing in. Ralston would repay that kindness by pausing legislative efforts for Buckhead to break away from the city of Atlanta, as he had earlier assisted former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in blocking a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
A conservative and life-long Republican, Ralston was not an ideologue, and though a person of deep faith, he did not proselytize or wear his convictions on his sleeve. This caused a handful of critics to question his commitment to some conservative principles and social precepts. Far from being the alleged RINO, Ralston once confided that he skipped his senior prom in high school to attend his first GOP State Convention.
Doing a bit of life math, this would have been nearing the end of the Nixon era, when most Republicans were running away from their president and the party. Ralston was still running towards the GOP and its next savior Ronald Reagan.
The size of this man’s heart and concern for others often surprised some. His kindness, courtly manner and occasional sarcasm softened by Southern charm was often disarming even for political adversaries. Whoever wields that gavel next may find it to be a much heavier lift than they expected ... herding 180 cats on a daily basis requires some pretty big shoes to nudge them all back into line. God speed for a full recovery, Mr. Speaker, more prayers coming your way sir. You will certainly be missed on the rostrum.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.