Georgia's General Assembly will reconvene on the second Monday in January of 2023, and for the first time since January 2010, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston will not be presiding over the state House of Representatives. Ralston is currently the longest serving House speaker in the nation, he has held that honor longer than any member of the GOP in Georgia, and is second only to Georgia House Speaker Thomas B. Murphy, in terms of longevity.

Leadership and the multiple stresses during challenging times can take a toll, as noted during the second term of most any U.S. president. Ralston has helped to lead Georgia along with three governors through multiple recessions and a pandemic, as well as nearly a consecutive decade as the nation's best place to do business, and well-managed budgets helping to bring Georgia into this session with a nearly $6 billion budget surplus.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

