My first visit to California in the late '80s was part of an ill-fated love connection. While I did find elements of the "Endless Summer," "California Girls" and "California Dreamin'" that I had come to expect from listening to the Beach Boys for years, I found San Francisco to be cold (it was fall), expensive, and largely uninviting. As San Fran was my mother's favorite city, it would take several return trips for me to better appreciate it. But that same voyage and a prospective early return caused me to take a side trip to San Diego, which back then struck me as much closer to paradise.
The Gas Lamp District in San Diego continues to offer entertainment and architectural choices aplenty, and I will return to the Moxy Hotel and the Gas Lamp Fish House nearby, and while San Diego's local government leaders struggle with many of the same challenges facing the rest of the state, they are doing a much better job with the litter, smells and crime in part associated with a swelling challenge of homelessness here in California.
In L.A. this is almost everywhere you see any government property, along the canals and rail lines, under almost every freeway overpass. And as California contains 20% of our nation's population (though dropping), with these climates and a wealth of social service options available, it is easy to see how the Golden Bear State has become such a magnet for the un-housed.
But pair that with some of the most expensive housing options in the nation, and there is an apparent disconnect. Recreational and medicinal marijuana sale/purchase and consumption have long been legal here, but it is still not an inexpensive commodity, and virtually every homeless encampment or cluster reeks of weed, sometimes even over-powering the smells of urine and worse... making clear at least one commodity remains a high priority, if not finding employment or housing.
And in typical California logic, while you can relieve yourself here on the sidewalks, and adjacent to most any private property... neither the Horn Frogs nor Dawg fans were legally allowed to set up a tailgate tent or grill on game day. Thundershowers were in the forecast, so it defied explanation that those absorbing dozens of millions in tax dollars could toss up a tarp or any ramshackle structure, but those spending millions and lining tax coffers with their visit and purchases and sales and hotel/motel taxes should just all plan on entering SoFi stadium during the 60 minutes prior to game time. There simply aren't enough cabs, Uber, Lyft, or even mass transit seats available to accommodate that transit plan.
The palm trees are still here and beautiful, a bit weathered by several years of drought. The massive canal system which crisscrosses the Los Angeles basin will carry billions of gallons, during brief and occasional periods of heavy rainfall, yet most all of that water will be directed into the Pacific, along with the runoff from many of those homeless encampments, instead of being captured, treated and re-distributed back into a very strained water system across southern California. This state currently has a $66-billion budget surplus at present, thanks largely to the federal government's COVID-19 Emergency Funding largess, but little of that is to be spent on new water reservoirs, or a system to channel those massive canal rain and runoff flows when they occur.
Yet in San Diego, since 2015, there is a seawater desalination plant, operated in the nearby community of Carlsbad, supplying roughly 10% of the region's freshwater supply, in effect recycling some of that ocean water flowing down along the coast from L.A.
And the high prices you hear about here are real and extreme. A daily newspaper, weekday edition, is $4, a dozen eggs, $7. Thankfully I was not driving on this trip on their famously congested highways, but the price per gallon is nearly treble here at home. Most of the Uber and Lyft drivers are in hybrid or electric vehicles. I have gotten to do some comparison shopping on electric Kia flex-fuel vehicles, which I have been considering for my next purchase.
I greatly wish my fellow Americans and Californians well here, and perhaps they let us leave a few lessons behind here, of hospitality and Southern comfort, of good sportsmanship and fans who come, enjoy, and perhaps even conquer a bit, without leaving behind a pile of trash. At the very least maybe we could teach them a few easy lessons on how to tailgate. Go Dawgs!
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.