Thousands of festival-goers ready to get out and enjoy the springtime weather attended the 40th Annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday and Sunday. The festival offered music, food, arts and crafts and more. Click for more.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.