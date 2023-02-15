Though admittedly I have led a somewhat blessed life and have so much to be grateful for each day, I was not unhappy to say goodbye to 2022.

We lost our mother and grandmother/great-grandmother, Lynn Crane, as well as witnessed other close friends and family suffer similar losses, due to age and mortality, long COVID or other ailments. The business had an incredible year, and I got to suffer through an interesting 15 minutes of fame departing from a part-time gig that I really enjoyed. Health challenges came to many in my immediate circle, including my first-born daughter, Barclay Carson, as well as her twin Mighty Mites, and their household, which seemingly faced down nearly every viral infection that vaccinated toddlers might expect.

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos