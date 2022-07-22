Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

With our most recent Fourth of July celebration marred by another tragic mass shooting in the suburbs of Chicago, it seems that these assaults on our psyche and our communities are becoming an almost weekly occurrence in America. And yet, as we also learned later about the primary shooter suspect in custody, he apparently purchased his firearms legally, with even more in his vehicle and at home, in a state and city with some of the most stringent gun laws in the nation. Chicago also suffers from the nation’s highest homicide rate, though that inner-city and often black-on-black crime receives scant national media attention or focus.

Yes, America has a gun problem, but it also appears to have a problem with apparently isolated and potentially sociopathic, young white men. These young men often appear to live on a daily diet of Fort Nite, Mortal Combat, Doom, and pornography — on their mobile phones, PCs, and tablets. Those first three are online role-playing video games, I’ll leave it to you to figure out their use for the fourth and how this fits into that.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

