In the immediate and tragic aftermath of the Midtown Atlanta shooting of five unrelated women in a doctor's office waiting room on Wednesday, May 3, officers from almost every city/county police agency in metro Atlanta, as well as the Georgia State Patrol, SWAT teams and multiple sheriff's offices, converged on the area.

Deion Patterson, a 24-year-old veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, was later arrested and charged, waiving his first arraignment hearing. Patterson was seeking help for acute anxiety and depression first from the Atlanta V.A. Medical Center, and after they declined to provide a potentially addictive medication, specifically Ativan, Patterson and his mother went to visit a private practice in Midtown Atlanta, at a Northside Hospital medical facility, in search of that prescription. Patterson's own mother on the day of the shooting acknowledged in a story from the Associated Press that her son "...had some mental instability going on" from medication that he had begun taking on Friday. The V.A. had provided Patterson with a prescription for Buspirone. After arriving late for the private medical appointment, Patterson and his mother were told that they would need to reschedule and return. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and opened fire in the doctor's office waiting room, killing one victim almost instantly and critically injuring the other four.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

