Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

Crane

Mid-term election cycles tend to not favor the party in power in the White House. True to form, President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in the U.S. House and tie balance in the U.S. Senate are bearing the brunt of voter concerns about runaway inflation, a recession, and the fast-rising prices of too many consumer commodities and staples to mention.

Things don’t look great in Georgia for the Blue team. While metro Atlanta may have become decidedly Purple, it would appear that the tide preparing to come rather boldly ashore will again be Red. By far one of the best websites for those of us who armchair quarterback and analyze elections, particularly before the fact, is Real Clear Politics.com, an invaluable resource — https://www.realclearpolitics.com/.

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos