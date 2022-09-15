Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

Crane

Our family, particularly on my father's side, is of Scotch/Irish/Welch descent. I have long considered myself a bit of an Anglophile. Probably my two favorite fictional characters for decades have been James Bond and Sherlock Holmes. That said, I have never had much fascination with the Royal family or the crown in general. However, it would be impossible to overlook the reign of Queen Elizabeth II without noting more than the length of her tenure, but the stability that she has helped to provide for so many decades in both cementing and strengthening that 'special relationship' between the United Kingdom and 'the colonies' as the Royal Family are often said to refer to the United States behind closed doors. Queen Elizabeth began her reign as head of state of the British Empire with Winston Churchill returning as Prime Minister (1951-1955), through Boris Johnson and Liz Truss today. The House of Lords has become all but an anachronism, and Elizabeth has worked with Labour, Tories, Conservative, and even coalition governments and all while serving her nation and her duty in a job and role which she never sought.

Only Queen Victoria has a length of holding the crown that comes close (1837-1901) at 64 years. When Elizabeth's grandfather was king, the royal families and heads of state of the United Kingdom, Germany (Kaiser Wilhelm II), and Russia (Czar Nicholas II) were all blood relatives. Yet two revolutions later, only the House of Windsor retains the crown. The will of the people is required for the maintenance and support of royal families. Great Britain's crown is among the longest in existence today, and Queen Elizabeth has had few peers in terms of longevity worldwide. King Bhumibol of Thailand ruled for 70 years, his coronation in 1950 almost coincided with the introduction of the fictional "The King and I" film and later Broadway production, both starring Yul Brynner in a fictionalized portrayal of Bhumibol's own great-grandfather. Emperor Hirohito of Japan had a reign from 1926 through World War II, and concluded in 1989 (63 years).

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos