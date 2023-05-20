Cleveland, Ohio, is by all estimations on the rebound; however, like many of America’s great industrial cities of the Midwest and Northeast, it was crippled by the industrial and jobs migration into the Southeast from the 1970s to the present day. Massive empty factories rot and decay, entire city blocks in once affluent neighborhoods, and even along its signature boulevard remain abandoned, perhaps best exemplified by the Cuyahoga River through downtown connecting to Lake Erie catching on fire in 1969.

Former Mayor and later U.S. Senator George Voinivich (R-Ohio), helped to lead the renaissance of Cleveland, now home to the Rock n’ Roll Museum and a burgeoning tourism scene, with plans in the works for Amtrak to return to its Union Station rail hub already topped by a casino and hotel in its iconic public square. Vacant lots and properties across the city are being converted into gardens and farmland, an innovation pioneered in nearby Detroit. And in one growing and specific corner of Cleveland, treasures are growing out of former, illegal and abandoned dumping grounds. At the end of a dead-end street in Cleveland in the Kinsman community, on a recently assembled 18 acres, Rid-All Green Partnership is growing trees, vegetables, tilapia and jobs, all for local area residents and restaurants.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

