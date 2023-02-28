TomBrownSwearingInSheriffLineUp.jpg

Shown here are Henry Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor, DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat, and Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett at the swearing-in ceremony for Tom Brown.

 Photo by Bill Crane

It was a truly joyous occasion to behold, watching a combination of family reunion, church laity day service, and practically a 21-gun salute all rolled into one.  When a longtime community favorite son returns home, carrying a new honor or accolade, it can be inspiring to witness them reflect on who helped them climb that mountain, as well as hear from those who also assisted along that way.

Such was the case with the public swearing-in ceremony last week of U.S. Marshal Thomas Edison Brown to the federal courts of the Northern District of Georgia. Brown is now charged with the security of all federal courts in Atlanta and across the Northern District, as well as the safe and secure transfer of federal inmates, detainees and those convicted but not yet sentenced.

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos