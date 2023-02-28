Shown here are Henry Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor, DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat, and Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett at the swearing-in ceremony for Tom Brown.
It was a truly joyous occasion to behold, watching a combination of family reunion, church laity day service, and practically a 21-gun salute all rolled into one. When a longtime community favorite son returns home, carrying a new honor or accolade, it can be inspiring to witness them reflect on who helped them climb that mountain, as well as hear from those who also assisted along that way.
Such was the case with the public swearing-in ceremony last week of U.S. Marshal Thomas Edison Brown to the federal courts of the Northern District of Georgia. Brown is now charged with the security of all federal courts in Atlanta and across the Northern District, as well as the safe and secure transfer of federal inmates, detainees and those convicted but not yet sentenced.
U.S. Marshal is a federal and presidential appointment, made involving the two senators of each state, and in Georgia also involves a screening and nominating committee. Brown put his name in the Stetson, but according to committee members was far and away their top choice, followed by a year of vetting by the FBI and other federal agencies. Brown was appointed by President Joe Biden early in his first year in office, confirmed later by the U.S. Senate, and still later officially sworn into the role.
Though providing security for federal courthouses may sound like a night watchman's job, remember the bombing of Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995, killing 168 and seriously or critically injuring dozens more. Or the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in a parking garage under the North Tower, which used a 1,336-pound hydrogen-nitrate explosive device, intended to upend and crash the North Tower into the South Tower taking down both buildings, which terrorists later successfully accomplished from the air on 9/11/2001. The World Trade Towers were also home to the regional New York offices of multiple federal agencies and law enforcement divisions. The work of the U.S. Marshals in protecting all of these people and assets is serious business.
And you might say Tom Brown's "Marshal Plan" has been in progress for some time now. He was appointed fire chief in DeKalb County by then-CEO Manuel Maloof when Brown was only 32. In 1989, Maloof promoted Brown to Public Safety director, over Police, Fire, and EMS services in DeKalb County, beginning his career in law enforcement.
Later, and during one of DeKalb's darkest hours, after the elections of 2000, new Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown (no relation), was gunned down outside his home, and later the outgoing sheriff, whom Derwin Brown bested in the election, Melvin Dorsey was arrested for ordering the hit on his opponent. Dorsey did not confess to the crime until 2007, in part to reduce his sentence, but he was convicted and sent away to prison for life, plus two years, for his crimes.
Tom Brown left a safe, county government job, for the rigors of elective office, seeking the sheriff's office, during a special election following the murder. With several opponents on the ballot, Brown won 87% of the vote and the following three elections over 12 more years in office.
But as I have previously written here, Brown's attitude and gratitude kept him moving forward and gave him more time for his family, as well as his golf game. He built a successful consultancy business, guiding other sheriffs, as well as several side businesses and at one time even a cigar bar.
Seated up front at this ceremony, escorting former DeKalb CEO Liane Levetan, I was also seated next to Judge Glenda Hatchett, now of "The Verdict with Judge Hatchett," and another DeKalb County favorite daughter as well as longtime Juvenile Court judge, who left a lucrative career in corporate law with Delta Air Lines to also answer the call to serve.
There were a lot of folks like that in the room, including six African-American sheriffs from Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Rockdale and Taliaferro counties ... each there to thank and congratulate their friend and mentor, Tom Brown.
My grandmother, Mary L. Crane, introduced me to Tom Brown when I was still in my late teens, and each time I have seen him in the decades since, his smile, demeanor, calm, and attitude of gratitude always make me feel like our community is just a bit better, and certainly a bit safer for his presence. My tip of the hat to you, Marshal. Well played sir.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.