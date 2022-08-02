Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

My firstborn child was plagued, starting at an early age, by severe cluster headaches, which were often preceded by dark circles underneath her eyes. The pain was debilitating, and as a young child frequently resulted in her curled up in a fetal position and weeping.

In daughter Barclay’s case, a multitude of tests would follow, ranging from allergies to a CAT scan and MRI looking for potential brain tumors. Those days, which turned into weeks, awaiting a report and those test results felt like some of the longest days in our lives. Though it eventually turned out to be a diagnosis of cluster migraines, which are still part of her life today, I also cannot quite express the relief I felt when told that her scans were clean and clear, and there were no tumors on or near her brain causing the severe pain.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

