Others have written and more will write detailed tributes to Coach Vince Joseph Dooley (age 90) as the winningest coach in the history of Georgia football (201-77-10). That is of course true and adds considerably to his legend, but as many fortunate enough to spend time with Vince Dooley know well, he was so much more than a great football coach.

Born in Mobile, Ala., and spending his early life in our neighboring state, educated, playing football and later coaching at Auburn University, it might be hard for some to understand how Vince Dooley became perhaps more associated with the University of Georgia and UGA football than anyone on the planet. Dooley, also a Marine, and his young wife Barbara moved to Athens in 1964, and they have lived in the same home and neighborhood near Five Points in Athens since. Dooley's Dawgs would win their first National Championship during the 1980 season, cementing his legendary status in those circles before the age of 50.

