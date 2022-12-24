As we wave farewell or at least say “see ya next time,” to this pandemic, and soon after 2022, I note that both took from me my mother, as well as several irreplaceable and close friends. Those losses helped me appreciate those still in my world even more and clarified that I might let more of them know what they mean to me, while they are around to hear it.

My firstborn, Marylynn Barclay Crane Carson turns 30 years old this week. Where did all that time go?

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome,

