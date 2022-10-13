Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election begins on Monday, Oct. 17. Absentee ballot applications are being accepted and those ballots are already being cast. You will need to submit your Voter I.D., electronically or through the mail, along with your absentee ballot. Your ballots are secret, safe and secure, and each vote will be counted.

One former president might have you believe that our election system was gamed in 2020 and that the equipment we use is faulty and hackable. I tend to prefer dealing with facts, versus rumor and innuendo. Dominion Voting Systems (DVS) is the dominant election equipment, software and hardware provider in 28 states, as well as Puerto Rico. Worth mentioning also is that DVS is the election vendor for Ohio, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri... all states handily won by Donald J. Trump.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

