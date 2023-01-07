New Year’s Eve 1981 was probably the coldest sporting event and evening of my life, in 50-yard line seats, in the very top row of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. My maternal grandmother, a Falcon’s season ticket holder, had given me the tickets... but I can remember very little about that entire evening, other than the biting wind and freezing rain, my hot date... not quite charmed by the event or the smuggled bottle of holiday Seagrams. It wasn’t my worst New Year’s Eve, but the game portion — I don’t even remember who was playing — certainly made the Bbbottom 10. My date, Nancy, tolerated the wind, sleet and bitter temperatures, but it did not warm her into the New Year’s evening that I was hoping for. The stadium was half-empty, and many in those days thought the Peach Bowl was more the pits and limping along on its last legs.

Not exactly a fast-forward 41 years, but the Peach Bowl 2022 was probably the hottest ticket in Georgia during 2022. And as you might expect, becoming one of America’s leading bowl games, and the largest in terms of charitable, scholarship, and philanthropic giving, did not happen overnight.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur.

