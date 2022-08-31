Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

Frank Sinatra reportedly LOVED the color orange. At a certain point in his life he reportedly and almost constantly wore orange sweaters. I love the Chairman of the Board and adore his contributions to the American Songbook. However, this will continue to be something on which we disagree. But that is part of the beauty of America... civil disagreement. Not a Civil War.

I am a UGA Bulldog, and I grew up in a newspaper family. I bleed red and black. These primary colors help shape my world, and again, being a Georgia football fan, seeing the color orange, is for me like a bull seeing the color red. It's triggering.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

