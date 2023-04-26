The "death" of AM radio was first foretold with the advent of television. The number of AM and Low Power AM stations only grew. And again, as the better fidelity and stereo sound of FM eclipsed its older sibling, again the dearth of AM frequencies was forecast... and then the birth of Talk Radio and AM audiences only exploded.

The oldest of AM radio stations hit its century mark in 2022, still broadcasting in the public interest, still the backbone of the Emergency Broadcast System (EBS), and still providing dozens of millions each year in free public service announcements and public affairs programming in communities across the nation.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

