Though I do not believe the recent New York district attorney and grand jury criminal indictments will sink the "unsinkable" good ship Trump, I definitely believe that the former president is in for some protracted stormy weather.

Admittedly, as regular readers of this space know, I am not a fan of the temperament, judgment, over-reactions, and conspiracy theory-spewing aspects of Trump World and its great orange leader. That said, I can also understand why/how fans of the former president contributed in excess of $4 million in less than 24 hours to his latest campaign or legal defense fund following those indictments. The Stormy Weather indictments are out-raising the "unconstitutional" raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

