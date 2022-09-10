Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

Crane

Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never “that guy” with the newest gadget, toy or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and that engine caught on fire...

Electric cars held little attraction for me, the first looked like higher-end golf carts and seemingly offered no crash protection. Later models like the Tesla offer an upscale automotive experience, at a price point closer to an RV. However, as Georgia increasingly looks like it may become a center in the EV universe domestically, I had been considering a flex-fuel hybrid plug-in, the next time I trade in my Kia Sportage. I am on my third of that vehicle, each manufactured in LaGrange.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

