As we finally emerge from this pandemic, and folks are traveling and having holiday events again, a gaping recession apparently looms just ahead. But for now, at least judging by the crowds on Black Friday, consumers are exercising some pent-up demand.

As a year-round deal and bargain shopper, always with an eye for that “special something” for many friends and family members, I can happily report most all my gift shopping is done, all that is left is to bag, tag, and give Santa an assist in getting those gifts under the appropriate trees. However, the holiday season is also a time for remembering and giving to those who often have the least, who are just coming from a Halloween where they, too, got a rock.

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

Trending Videos