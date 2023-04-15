Among the most treasured and recalled rites of spring passage lies just ahead of us. Now from kindergarten through college, as well as post-graduate and doctoral studies, we have the time-honored tradition of graduation day. As late March and April bring us baseball opening day, cherry blossom and dogwood trees in bloom, proms and spring brides aplenty, you can already hear the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” wafting from school gymnasiums and stadiums, played by high school orchestras and college bands.

Though I do a reasonable amount of public speaking, I have only once had the honor or distinction of addressing a graduation ceremony. I have attended plenty and will be in Auburn, Ala., in just a couple more weeks to celebrate the accomplishments of one of my twin nieces as she completes her studies at Auburn University. And though my own graduations, from high school and later college are now more decades ago than I care to admit, I can also still remember my elementary school class singing, “We’ve Only Just Begun,” as we completed those early years in the DeKalb County School District, at the aptly named Heritage Elementary. Now my thoughts wander to what I wish some of my graduation speakers might have shared. Not just aspirations and platitudes, but some additional how-to basics on the benefits of perseverance, work ethic and attitude.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur.

