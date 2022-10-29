Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.

On Aug. 1, this year, Dickens and Labat reached an agreement in principle to house up to 700 Fulton Jail detainees, with nearly 400 currently sleeping on the floor in the over-crowded Fulton County Jail, within the largely shuttered, but fully paid-for and operational Atlanta Detention Center just down the street. Labat had previously served as chief of the city of Atlanta Department of Corrections, running that facility, and managing its staff and $30 million budget for more than a decade. We are now close to November, and only a handful of Fulton detainees have been actually transferred to the old Atlanta Jail.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

