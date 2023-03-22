ScottSladeInductedGABHallofFameMarch152023.jpg

Shown, l-r, are GAB President Bob Houghton inducts Scott Slade of WSB Radio into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Bill Crane introduced Slade for induction.

 Photo courtesy of Bill Crane

As a teenager growing up in Griffin, Scott Slade would point out the local radio station in a two-story walk-up just off the town square and say, "Someday, I'm going to be working there."

At the age of 15, Slade, looking a bit older with heavy sideburns and a mustache, and freshly in receipt of his broadcasting license (in those days any on-air personality in the industry required a broadcasting license), entered the radio station to inquire if there were any job openings at WGRI Radio, a daytime AM station in his hometown.  As it happened, the Sunday noon-6 p.m. (sign-off) host had just quit, and the receptionist told Slade he would need to go back into the studio and record a demo for the station GM.  Slade went into the studio, though he had never been in one before, and figured out the equipment sufficiently to produce an aircheck, leaving the same behind for the station management.  By the time he arrived home, the phone was ringing, asking if he might be available to start that Sunday at noon. 

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

