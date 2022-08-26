Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

Crane

This has been the summer where Americans returned to travel, and took their chances with COVID-19 meeting them on the road.

Vacations, family reunions and conventions are all coming back on calendars… and none too soon for convention and business travel destinations like Atlanta.

Recommended for you

Cities where millennials are getting married

Cities where millennials are getting married

Millennials have continued a long-running trend of delaying marriage, with the median age of first marriage currently sitting at 30.4 for men and 28.6 for women. But millennials also increasingly have different romantic and family arrangements, being more likely than previous generations to … Click for more.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos