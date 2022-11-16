Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff on Tuesday, Dec. 6, will decide whether the 2023 Senate holds the 50-50 chamber status quo, or gives Democrats a 51-49 majority.

The U.S Senate is 232 years old, and the Upper Chamber has had only 11 Black senators. If Herschel Walker wins the Georgia seat, he would be the 12th. In modern times, two Black candidates have faced off only once before, during 2004 in Illinois, when the GOP there drafted perennial presidential aspirant Alan Keyes from the state of Maryland to run against Barack Obama, a young state senator who emerged from a large candidate field to become the Democratic nominee.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

