Two years ago this fall, the challenger candidate, the Rev. Raphael Warnock mopped the debate room floor with his opponent, the junior incumbent U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler. Hers was a wooden, and flat performance, appearing to recite lines from a script not connecting with any audience. What a difference some confidence and apparent conviction in a set core values can make.

Herschel Walker’s debate answers were not always consistent with his prior stated positions, and his brandishing of his Cobb County Sheriffs’ Posse badge was clumsy and tentative, but on whole... he showed us the same face, smile and ease with the space he occupies as well as his beliefs that hard work, commitment and being raised well by loving parents in Wrightsville, Ga., really does matter. Walker appeared genuine.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

