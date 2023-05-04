Among the many aspects of our republic that our founders got right is the separation of powers between our three branches of government, Executive, Legislative and Judicial. President George Washington was adamant that we not create a system or position of royalty, or mimic the monarchies of Europe of that day. The Congress, or "people's house," would contain two chambers, hold the power of the exchequer (the budget and spending) and craft the laws of the land. The Judicial branch would oversee disputes, then between states, and have purview over criminal acts by members of either the Executive or Legislative branches. The Executive branch and later the White House would manage foreign affairs, oversee our military and acts of war as commander in chief and execute the laws of the land as written by Congress, as well as oversee a then paltry federal bureaucracy.

Our national debt expanded exponentially during the Civil War and later both World Wars. However, it was not until Oct. 22, 1981, during President Ronald Reagan's first term and first year in office, that our collective national debt reached the $1-trillion mark. Now, almost 42 years later, that aggregate debt is in excess of $31  trillion. Just for the visual, here is what $1 trillion looks like - $1,000,000,000,000.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

