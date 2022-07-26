Bill_Crane_Headshot[1].jpg

The framers intended for our U.S. Constitution to be the upper chamber and more deliberative body. Until the 17th Amendment was ratified in 1913, the two senators from each state were appointed, either by their legislature or governor and not popularly elected. I would not turn that clock back, but on some more recent changes in Senate rules, I think some permanent harm has been done.

With the occasional exception, prior to the confirmation hearings of Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, it was not unusual to see U.S. Supreme Court nominees receive confirmation votes of 70, 80, or even 90 votes in favor, regardless of the party in power and political leanings of the nominee.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

