As our nation reacts to two avoidable deaths, Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., and activist/protestor Manuel Teran, illegally camping on the grounds of the former Old Atlanta Prison Farm, one similarity stands out between the two deaths. More and better training of all law enforcement professionals, local, state, and federal, could have potentially saved both lives.

Better educated and continually trained law enforcement professionals make better public servants, better cops, sheriff deputies as well as detectives, investigators, and special agents. And to get that additional training, there have to be spaces and places to provide those skills.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

