COVINGTON — The three suspects who died in a fiery crash following a short chase by a Newton County Sheriff's deputy on Sept. 7 have been identified, according to Caitlin Jett, NCSO communications officer.
They are Alejandro Guerra, 19, of McDonough; Arthur Harris, 20, of Jonesboro; and Avidan Rojas, 19, of Lithonia.
Deputies responded about 2:24 a.m. on Sept. 7 to a call referencing two suspects attempting to enter vehicles in a neighborhood located off Fairview Road. When deputies arrived, the two suspects jumped into a 2010 Toyota Tacoma with a third suspect who was driving. They fled the scene, "and a vehicle pursuit ensued."
According to Franka Young of the Georgia Department of Public Safety Public Information Office, the Tacoma was traveling north on Fairview Road, being chased by a marked sheriff's patrol vehicle with its emergency lights and siren activated. The Tacoma entered a curve to the left and the driver lost control. The vehicle left the east shoulder of the road at the intersection with Jack Neeley Road and struck a tree head-on. According to the report, the truck caught fire and all of the occupants were trapped inside and were unable to be rescued. The victims were transported to the Georgia Crime Lab for identification.
According to Jett, after the suspects' identities were confirmed, an officer of the Clayton County Police Department contacted the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed Guerra, who was the front seat passenger in the vehicle, had been charged with shooting an officer of the Clayton County Police Department on March 24 while the officer was responding to a call referencing an armed male wearing a mask. He was out on bond in Clayton County during the incident in Newton County.
Additionally, DeKalb County and Conyers police departments confirmed the suspects’ vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in numerous automobile break-ins reported to their agencies.
The Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate the chase and crash, while the NCSO launched its own internal investigation to determine if the department's pursuit policy was followed. There has been no word yet if either of the investigations have been completed.
