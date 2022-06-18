...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
EAST AND EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening.
Winds will be east at 5 to 10 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire
danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
One person missing, 10 transported to hospitals after boat collision in Florida's Biscayne Bay
One person was missing and 10 people were transported to hospitals after two vessels collided Friday night in Florida's Biscayne Bay, according to City of Miami Fire-Rescue.
Fire-Rescue was called to the boating accident near the Nixon Beach Sandbar around 10:45 p.m., said Lt. Pete Sanchez, Miami Fire-Rescue spokesman.
Two vessels had collided and there were 11 people in the water. Five people had been on one boat and seven on the other, Sanchez said.
Sanchez said two people in critical condition were transported immediately: An adult male was airlifted and a 15-year-old was transported to a local trauma center.
Nine others were rescued from the water -- six were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and two with serious injuries, according to Sanchez. One person refused transport.
One person remained missing Saturday morning following two and half hours of search and rescue efforts involving a helicopter and divers, Sanchez said.
The search has now moved to a recovery effort, with the US Coast Guard leading the mission, Sanchez said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, and the US Coast Guard responded to the collision, according to Sanchez. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.
The 2021–2022 NBA season is coming to an end, as 16 playoff teams have played their way down to the final two. For many sports fans, success is determined by their city’s postseason participation and the number of championships they win. But before the title run, they have to make the playof… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.