CONYERS — More than 30% of the members of the Rockdale County High School and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology senior class wore white, silver or gold honor stoles over their red and black robes at graduation ceremonies Saturday, indicating their status as honor graduates.
The RCHS Class of 2022 had the distinction of being represented by two valedictorians — Karen Tejada and Andria Thomas, who completed her high school graduation requirements in three years. Tejada plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall, majoring in nursing, and Thomas will attend Howard University, majoring in biology.
Looking back over the past four years, Tejada said there were many things she wasn’t prepared to experience, including the loss of her grandmother in 2020.
“I kept going because I wanted to make her proud, and I know right now she’s looking down proud of what her granddaughter accomplished,” said Tejada. “As each one of us moves on to another chapter of our lives, we must remember that there is no such thing as a handbook for life. Just do what makes you happy and make your dreams happen no matter how unbelievable they may sound. I wish everyone the best on your future endeavors and go be great!”
Thomas encouraged her classmates to continue to learn, no matter the path they take after high school.
“Knowledge is power and with it, we can secure a future for not only us, but the ones we love and leaned on in times of need,” she said. “This class contains some of the most promising individuals that I have ever encountered in my life. Although this is only the beginning of our story, I can say without a doubt that this class will prosper as we begin this new chapter of our lives.”
Rockdale County High School Salutatorian Kharissa Gabaree congratulated her classmates on their perseverance.
“Your achievements throughout these unprecedented times show that anything is possible if you continue to reach for your goals and strive for what you want,” she said.
Gabaree, who is also graduating a year early, plans to attend the University of Georgia and pursue a degree in education.
Laura Goldgar, valedictorian for the Magnet School, plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall and major in chemical engineering. She reminded classmates that they all had help getting to the milestone of graduation.
“As each of us prepares for the next stage of our lives, please take time to look back on all the people that have helped you get to this point and be thankful for the support they have given you,” she said. “Also, be proud of the work you have accomplished up to this point. Finally, keep in mind that the best is yet to come.”
Magnet Salutatorian Margaret Hwang called for a moment of silence for the school shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas.
Hwang thanked her mother for her never-ending wisdom and advice and her friends for their enthusiasm, humor and kindness. Hwang will be attending Georgia Tech in the fall, majoring in aerospace engineering.
Seventy-eight percent of the members of the Class of 2022 plan to pursue higher education after high school; 57% will attend a four-year university, 2% have chosen to join one of the branches of the Armed Forces. Collectively, the class has been offered more than $10 million in scholarships, including HOPE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.