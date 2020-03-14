COVINGTON — A Walton County jury trial has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, but routine proceedings in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit will continue as planned for the time being.
Senior Superior Court Judge John Ott said Saturday that a jury trial that had been scheduled to begin Monday in Judge Samuel Ozburn’s courtroom has been postponed.
“We are going ahead with regular court days as scheduled and keeping a close eye on the situation, and we’ll react immediately as needed,” said Ott.
The Alcovy Circuit is made up of Newton and Walton counties.
Ott said those who have been subpoenaed or summoned to court should report. “Otherwise, I would urge the public to stay away,” he said. “In dealing with the lower courts, anything that can be postponed, such as weapon carry licenses, should be postponed until a later date.”
