COVINGTON — On Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5-10 p.m., the ONYX Book Club in Conyers will celebrate its 25th anniversary.
To commemorate this occasion, the club will have a cocktail reception at the home of club founder Sandra Mingo, 1210 Azalea Circle SE, Conyers, 30013.
Local authors, elected officials, other book clubs and former ONYX Book Club members are invited to join for an evening of music, spoken word, fabulous food, cocktails and a few surprises.
The book club began with fewer than five members, and through word-of-mouth its membership has grown to 60-plus avid readers ranging in age from 30 to 75.
For the past 25 years, ONYX has been reading, exchanging views and encouraging members and their families, friends and co-workers to read more than 180 non-fiction and fiction books written by people of color.
"Over time we have become so much more than a book club," said Mingo, "Our love for books may have brought us together, but we have become life-long friends who share in the joys of life and support one another during difficult times."
During this 25-year journey, several authors have been invited to lead book discussions, share their experiences and tell members about their next book.
"As we have read over 180 books, our selections include literary works by Dr. Anthony T. Browder, Pearl Cleage, RM Johnson, Maya Angelo, Stacey Abrams, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, Walter Mosley, Gail McFarland, Edwidge Danticat, E. Lynn Harris, Akusua Busia, Angie Thomas, Daniel Black, Hank Stewart, Velma Maia Thomas, J. California Cooper, Terry McMillan, Tina McElroy Ansa, Valerie Wilson Wesley, Dr. Joe Lester, Brian Thompson, Sapphire, Mari K. Bell, Sister Souljah, Darlene Nazaire, Marlo Ettien, Valinda Johnson Brown, and Ralph Ellison --- to name a few," said Mingo.
Using the ONYX Book Club as an inspiration, some members and guests have formed their own book clubs: Marvelous Muses, Twisted Sisters and the Atlanta Buckhead Book Club.
For the next phase of their journey, ONYX members plan to continue reading to school-age children and focus on encouraging teens and men to start their own book clubs.