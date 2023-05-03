...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Designated cups, such as this one in the city of Conyers, must be used when patrons carry alcoholic beverages from place to place on the downtown Covington Square. Instead of the sticker designating the date and establishment where the beverage was sold, patrons in Covington will have to wear a wristband that corresponds with the day the beverage was purchased.
This map shows the boundaries of the Covington Downtown Consumption District where open containers of alcoholic beverages are allowed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., for a 90-day trial period. Alcohol is not allowed in the Square park.
File photo
Here is a full list of regulations for Covington's Downtown Consumption District:
Starting Thursday, May 4, an area in the Historic Entertainment District labeled the Downtown Consumption District will open for a 90-day trial period. After looking at studies from other municipalities where open containers are allowed in a defined area, including Monroe, Rome, and Lawrenceville, a plan has been developed to allow open container, in approved cups with wristbands, in the Downtown Consumption District (DCD). There are rules to regulate the DCD so that the walkable experience is safe and compliant with all local laws.
• DAYS & TIMES: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. only
• Only adult beverages purchased from a business within the downtown consumption district are allowed. No adult beverages bought outside of the DCD nor coolers containing adult beverages are allowed. You may not enter or leave the DCD area with an open container.
• Adult beverages purchased from a DCD establishment must be carried in the approved cup. You may not carry more than one cup at a time.
• Brightly colored wristbands, labeled with the appropriate day, will be provided by the business where the adult beverage is purchased. The wristband must be worn snugly on the patrons’ wrist (it cannot be loose enough to slide off). The wristband must be visible. Only one drink, at a time, per wristband.
• Open container drinks will be allowed in public areas, including sidewalks and crosswalks, within the the boundaries marked in yellow on the map included in this post. Open container drinks are not allowed outside of these areas bound in yellow.
• Adult beverages and cups must be disposed of prior to leaving the boundaries of the Downtown Consumption District. There will be red trashcans at the exits of the DCD. Please help us keep our community beautiful by disposing of the cups properly.
• Open containers will NOT be allowed in the Square park area per the decision of the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
Anyone who chooses to partake in the consumption of alcohol does so at their own risk. Per local and state laws, you must be 21 or over to purchase or consume alcohol. If you choose to drink, please drink responsibly and do not drink and drive. And remember, any open container, in an approved cup or otherwise, outside of the boundaries of the "DCD" is against the law.
For a larger map and a list of the above rules, please visit https://bit.ly/COV_DCD. Please share this information to keep everyone informed and keep safety and civility a priority.
