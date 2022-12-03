Skip the malls and cyber deals for thoughtful gifts inspired by nature and history. Georgia’s State Park System offers several options for presents that can be enjoyed long after the eggnog is gone. Learn more at GaStateParks.org.

For the Adventurer — Fit 37 lakes, seven waterfalls, three canyons and a swamp into one little stocking. Georgia State Park gift cards can be used on campsites, cabins, yurts, historic site admission, golf green fees, boat rentals, firewood, hiking sticks and more. Gift cards can be purchased at most park offices or online at GaStateParks.org/GiftCards.

