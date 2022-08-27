A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said.

The Rum Creek Fire, about a 50-mile drive northwest of Medford, has burned 4,319 acres as of Saturday morning, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information.

CNN's Tina Burnside and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

