I wish there were some way that my words could convey the simple truth that God is love and seeks to express that love in and through every person on earth. That is the Good News (Gospel) that Jesus taught and demonstrated, in phrases such as John 3:16: “… for God so loved the world …” and Romans 8:29, “Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
So many people live in an environment of hate and deception that they have no frame of reference as to what this love of God means. Others have such a low opinion of their worth that for them to believe they are loved by God is unimaginable.
The central purpose of these columns is to illustrate how the lilies of the fields are an expression of God’s love. Amid the horrors of war and many other expressions of hate, God has filled the world with billions of beautiful blooms to point toward the hope that arises from faith in His Son, the living Lord.
One of those plants that testify of God’s love is today’s wildflower.
DAME’S ROCKET
Hesperis matronalis
This species, imported during colonial times from Europe, may stand 3 feet tall and bear 50 or more blooms on a single stalk. The lavender and pink blooms measure from 2/3 to 1 inch across and form a pyramid shaped crown. That pointed top seems to be the reason for the term “rocket” and the lavender is attributed to the color of choice of a “dame” (an honor for a woman equal to the title “knight” to a man).
Each bloom has four horizontal petals that form a shield around the stamens and pistil, as illustrated. There are four stamens, two long ones that reach up to the opening and two shorter ones about two-thirds as long. The pollen is a very bright yellow.
The lance-shaped and toothed leaves are 10 to 12 inches long at the base of the stalk. They ascend up the stalk counterclockwise and diminish in size until the top leaves are only 2 inches long. Three to five branches occur along the stalk but rarely extend more than 1 foot at a 45-degree angle. The top third of the stalk and the branches are covered with blooms, as illustrated.
The favorite habitats are stream banks and moist roadside ditches. Therefore, few have been sighted during the droughts of the past decade.
May we have the visual capacity to see with our eyes and the spiritual perception of our hearts to respond in faith to God’s love so simply stated in 1 John 4:16, “God is love…”
