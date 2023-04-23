ORRIN MORRIS: God expresses his love in the flowers of the field

DAME’S ROCKET Hesperis matronalis

I wish there were some way that my words could convey the simple truth that God is love and seeks to express that love in and through every person on earth. That is the Good News (Gospel) that Jesus taught and demonstrated, in phrases such as John 3:16: “… for God so loved the world …” and Romans 8:29, “Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

So many people live in an environment of hate and deception that they have no frame of reference as to what this love of God means. Others have such a low opinion of their worth that for them to believe they are loved by God is unimaginable.

Orrin Morris has retired from writing his column. This column was originally published in April 2015.

