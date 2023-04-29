Jesus told a parable of a woman who had 10 coins and lost one. Immediately, she lit a lamp, swept the floor and searched carefully until she found it (Luke 15:8-9). When she found it, she called her friends together and said, “Rejoice with me, I have found my lost coin.”
As the woman in the parable searched diligently for what she had lost, note the ecstasy when she found the lost coin. The same excitement is experienced in God’s presence when one person commits to humbly trust God in faith.
Let us examine a wildflower that is common throughout the South but is rarely seen during very dry periods. As the woman in Jesus’ parable diligently searched for her lost coin, those of us who value today’s wildflower will probably have a lot of searching to do because of the dry spells we have endured the last few years.
DEPTFORD PINK
Dianthus armeria
I had a patch of Deptford pinks for at least 20 years. Because I was fascinated by them, I took special care to mow around them. This left a clump or two of scraggly weeds in the middle of my path to the blueberries.
According to the botanical sources I use, this variety of pink prefers hard-packed soil and that is where mine thrived. I suppose they will reappear as normal rainfall returns. I like these humble weeds for two reasons: their unique tiny colorful and delicate blooms and their determination to survive.
The plant stands 1 to 2 feet tall with 1- to 4-inch thin erect light green, needle-like leaves. The hot-pink flowers with tiny white spots all over the tiny petals are 1/2 inch in diameter. Some flowerheads have as many as eight buds but only two or three are open at one time.
Long, bristly bracts comprise the structure around the buds. The flower rises above this structure as it opens, but when fertilization is accomplished, the blossom drops and the bracts firmly return to the shape of the bud cycle to protect the ovaries as next year’s seeds mature.
The common name refers to Deptford, England, from whence the plant was imported. At one time, these pinks were abundant in Deptford, but as London grew, it incorporated Deptford and these wildflowers are said to no longer grow there.
May you continue to rejoice in the faith you have found in trusting the love and spiritual guidance of our Savior Jesus Christ.
