ORRIN MORRIS: Wildflowers remind us of our own diversity

DEPFORD PINK Dianthus armeria

Jesus told a parable of a woman who had 10 coins and lost one. Immediately, she lit a lamp, swept the floor and searched carefully until she found it (Luke 15:8-9). When she found it, she called her friends together and said, “Rejoice with me, I have found my lost coin.”

As the woman in the parable searched diligently for what she had lost, note the ecstasy when she found the lost coin. The same excitement is experienced in God’s presence when one person commits to humbly trust God in faith.

Orrin Morris has retired from writing his column. This column was originally published in April 2015.

