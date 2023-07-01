...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Widespread heat index values at or exceeding 105
degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Today to midnight EDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum Heat Index values will be highly
dependent on sporadic thunderstorm development through the
morning and afternoon hours, which may cool off localized
areas sooner than expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The imagery of angry gods that must be placated by extreme sacrifices has dominated the religious expressions of primitive people around the globe. In some cultures, even the sacrifice of children has been practiced to placate the angry gods. Such actions were taken to cajole the gods to bless crops, to promote fertility, to end violent storms, and for other reasons.
The message of the Gospel is the opposite. God was so deeply grieved at the plight of His creation that He sent His son, Jesus, to redeem us for eternity. The reason for the Messiah’s birth is simply expressed in John 3:16-17, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved” (KJV).
