ORRIN MORRIS: God offers us life everlasting

EVERLASTING Anaphalis obtusifolium

The imagery of angry gods that must be placated by extreme sacrifices has dominated the religious expressions of primitive people around the globe. In some cultures, even the sacrifice of children has been practiced to placate the angry gods. Such actions were taken to cajole the gods to bless crops, to promote fertility, to end violent storms, and for other reasons.

The message of the Gospel is the opposite. God was so deeply grieved at the plight of His creation that He sent His son, Jesus, to redeem us for eternity. The reason for the Messiah’s birth is simply expressed in John 3:16-17, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved” (KJV).

Orrin Morris has retired from writing his column. This column originally appeared in July 2015.

