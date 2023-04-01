...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
In two days we will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Lent. As noted in my column last week, Lent was established by the Council of Nicea in A.D. 325 with emphasis on repentance, fasting, prayer and humility for 40 solemn days in advance of Easter.
The 40 days apply to Monday through Saturday for six and a half weeks. Sunday is “excused” because it is a day of worship and rejoicing in the resurrection of the Savior.
There are seven events referred to in the Bible for 40 days, five in the Old Testament and two in the New Testament. The first is the length of the Flood (Gen. 7:2-4), next the days Moses spent on Mt. Sinai (Ex. 34:28), and then the length of time the Hebrew Spies spent scouting out the Promised Land (Num. 13:21-25).
The other two Old Testament events were the days Goliath roamed about threatening the Hebrew army before David slew him and the length of time Elijah fled from King Ahab after he defeated Baal’s priests on Mt. Carmel (1 King 19:8-9).
The two New Testament references include the number of days Jesus spent in the desert after His baptism (Matt. 4:1-3) and the number of days from Jesus’ resurrection to His ascended into Heaven (Acts 1:1-5).
Thus, the significance of 40 days probably led to the A.D. 325 decision.
The beautiful wildflower for today is in the Ranunculus family, of which there are about 30 different species. Some bloom early and some later. Some have flowers that measure 1 inch across while the flowers of others are less than a 1/4-inch.
BUTTERCUP
Ranunculus acris
The common buttercup has a 1/2-inch yellow cup-shaped bloom. The petals are overlapping as illustrated. The most defining characteristics of the buttercup species is the shiny appearance of the petals, thus explaining the description: cup of butter.
Another important characteristic is the abundance of yellow stamen numbering from 30 to 40 per bloom. A third characteristic is the abundance of pale green pistils numbering from 10 to 20 per bloom.
The plant is generally erect with many branches. Most are about 2 feet tall, but some have been noted to attain 3 feet. The stem is hairy and the leaves toward the ground are deeply cut as noted in the sketch.
Our buttercups like fields and roadsides. Look for them there between May and September.
If you are not participating in Lenten practices so far this season, join us with serious reflection on your behavior, forgiveness, Scripture reading and prayer.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
