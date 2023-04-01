ORRIN MORRIS: Forty days of Lent a time of reflection

BUTTERCUP, Ranunculus acris

In two days we will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Lent. As noted in my column last week, Lent was established by the Council of Nicea in A.D. 325 with emphasis on repentance, fasting, prayer and humility for 40 solemn days in advance of Easter.

The 40 days apply to Monday through Saturday for six and a half weeks. Sunday is “excused” because it is a day of worship and rejoicing in the resurrection of the Savior.

Orrin Morris has retired from writing his column. This column was originally published in March 2015.

