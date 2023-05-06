Mother’s Day. That phrase causes a flood of good memories for most of us. Weekend travel, family feasts, parties, and special gifts are common. Every person had a mother. Most were nurtured, protected, counseled, disciplined, and fed by her.
The wildflower for today is blue, the color most classical painters used for the apparel of the Mary, the mother of Jesus.
PERIWINKLE
Vinca minor
This wildflower normally blooms after Easter; however, when sheltered from winter blasts, it may bloom earlier.
The periwinkle started as a cultivated plant but escaped into the wild. It is present throughout the South as a low evergreen vine with a pinkish-blue flower. There are five petals attached to a pentagonal throat that protects the pistil and stamen. The pentagonal structure is white and makes a fascinating contrast to the bluish petals.
Periwinkle is often found in great patches on the sides of roads that pass through woods, both hardwood and pine. The plant is drought tolerant, so when once started, it is hard to contain.
It can become a pest, but the best attribute the periwinkle has besides its beautiful flowers is that it stays on the ground, rather than climbing up everything like wisteria, honeysuckle or kudzu.
The lavender-blue flower is funnel-shaped with five four-sided petals. A white star shape is formed where the petals attach to the funnel. The 1-inch flowers form at the leaf axils. The leaves along the vines are 1/2 inch long and a grow in opposite pairs. The leaves at the ends of the vine and branches are 1 1/2 inches long and are in clusters of four.
This low-trailing plant rarely grows taller than 12 inches. It generally blooms in April and May but on rare occasions it may bloom as late as midsummer. Its habitat is any undisturbed soil in shady areas. It can be controlled by mowing and thus used as an evergreen ground cover under trees in one’s yard.
The images of the protective care of good parents is rooted in many places in the Scriptures. Note how the Psalmist expresses the idea as he spoke of the shelter God provides. “He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust” (Psalm 91:4 KJV).
Jesus used a similar image when He grieved over the spiritual blindness of the Hebrew leaders. “O Jerusalem… how often would I have gathered thy children together, as a hen doth gather her brood under her wings…” (Luke 13:34).
These verses picture the nature of God as protector, that is, the provider of shelter from the stormy blasts of life for those who trust Him. This does not mean the faithful will not face adversity, but it does say that God’s presence in the storms of life gives us strength to grow and bloom through the trial.
