ORRIN MORRIS: Some wildflowers are as rare as a virtuous woman

PINK LADY’S SLIPPER Cypripedium acaule

Sometimes when watching TV programs and modern movies, I have the feeling that a lady or gentleman, in the traditional sense, is as hard to find as the wildflower pictured today. It may be that through our mass communications we are exposed to sleazy behavior that, in our earlier years, was hidden in the closet.

Proverbs 31:10 reflects this perception that true “ladies” are rare: “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.” I suppose a modern proverb would read, “There are many cubic zirconias but few diamonds.”

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris has retired from writing his column. This column was originally published in April 2015.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos