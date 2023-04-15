Sometimes when watching TV programs and modern movies, I have the feeling that a lady or gentleman, in the traditional sense, is as hard to find as the wildflower pictured today. It may be that through our mass communications we are exposed to sleazy behavior that, in our earlier years, was hidden in the closet.
Proverbs 31:10 reflects this perception that true “ladies” are rare: “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.” I suppose a modern proverb would read, “There are many cubic zirconias but few diamonds.”
PINK LADY’S SLIPPER
Cypripedium acaule
May 2003 was the first time I had ever seen a lady’s slipper. We were in Flat Rock, N.C., for a seminar. The second morning while walking to breakfast we glanced over toward an unoccupied house, and there it was.
Closer examination revealed that there were at least 12 young lady’s slipper plants in that yard. We were excited about this discovery and while sharing it we found out that only two blocks away another resident had a yard full every year.
For 70-plus years, we had never seen one lady’s slipper bloom and suddenly we were in a colony of them. After taking our photos, we began to search through botanical books to learn more.
Lady’s slipper has a second common name, moccasin flower. The lower petal is formed like a pouch and looks like a moccasin; however, its color ranges from a light pinkish-tan to a rich pink, as pictured. The “pouch” has pronounced pink veins and a center fold that may be slight or deep.
The most distinguishing feature that separates this plant from the showy or yellow variety is the number of leaves. Pink lady’s slipper has only two leaves compared to three to five for the yellow and three to seven for the showy lady’s slipper.
The pink lady’s slipper bloom appears on a single stalk that is between 8 and 15 inches in height. The two oval basal leaves measure up to 8 inches. Above the colorful lower petal are at least two side petals and two sepals. The two greenish-pink (or brown) petals are thinner and longer than the sepals and appear to curl like loose shoe laces.
The pink lady’s slipper bloom has only two fertile stamens and the ovaries are inferior.
This perennial is a member of the orchid family. Our biologist at the seminar noted that a special fungus must be present to cause this orchid to absorb nutrients from the soil. The rhizoctonia fungus establishes a symbiotic relationship with the plant.
The blooming season ranges from April to June and occasionally to July in the higher elevations.
Once I published my first column about this wildflower in June 2003, two different local residents contacted me about the many lady’s slippers present amid the trees near their houses. Since then, many other locals have told me about their lady’s slippers.
Finally, note the signature on the attached sketch. That “M. Morris” is my wife, Margaret, one of those ladies whose “price is far above rubies.”
