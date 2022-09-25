ORRIN MORRIS: Sacred lotus reminds us of spiritual thirst

SACRED LOTUS Nelumbo nucifera

Today we examine a wildflower that lives in water. Without slow running, fresh water, this plant will die. Thus the devotional thought focuses on two verses where Jesus referred to the spiritual thirst all humans have.

The first reference is the beatitude that reads, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied” Matt. 5:6. Jesus made this as a pronouncement. The person who deeply yearns for a wholesome relationship with God is a blessed and satisfied person. The Creator God made us to be restless until we appropriately relate to Him.

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. Notecards are available of the wildflowers published in the Citizen. His email is odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com or call him at 770-929-3697.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos